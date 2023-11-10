BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.78%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.93%)
DFML 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
DGKC 64.79 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.68%)
FABL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.33%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.09%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.58%)
OGDC 103.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.94%)
PAEL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
PIOC 114.16 Increased By ▲ 6.71 (6.24%)
PPL 81.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.5%)
PRL 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.68%)
SSGC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.75%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 72.74 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.96%)
UNITY 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,630 Increased By 107.6 (1.95%)
BR30 19,674 Increased By 481.8 (2.51%)
KSE100 55,218 Increased By 956.4 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,534 Increased By 352 (1.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for third weekly decline as Middle East conflict concerns ebb

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 09:47am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Friday after rising in the previous session but are set to fall for a third week as concerns of supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have ebbed allowing demand worries to reassert themselves.

Brent crude futures for January were flat at $80.01 a barrel at 0157 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $75.67, down 7 cents. Brent futures are down 5.7% this week while WTI has declined 5.9% since last week.

The three weeks of declines are the longest weekly losing streak for both contracts since a four-week drop from mid-April to early May.

“The threat of disruptions to supplies from the Middle East continues to fall,” ANZ Research said in a note on Friday.

“The conflict remains well contained within Gaza, despite concerns it would escalate as neighbouring Arab nations show their displeasure.”

The White House said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours a day, though there was no sign of a complete let-up.

The sense supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict are easing is occurring as concerns around demand, especially from China, the world’s largest oil importer, are rising.

Brent oil hovers above $80 after this week’s downward spiral

Weak Chinese economic data this week increased worries of faltering demand.

Additionally, refiners in China, the largest buyer of crude oil from the world’s largest exporter Saudi Arabia, asked for less supply from Saudi Arabia for December.

However, analysts at Citi said in a note on Thursday it expected the downward pressure to ease and prices to recover after falling to their lowest since July earlier this week.

“We expect prices to consolidate, and we maintain our near-term price forecasts with support expected to come from refinery maintenance easing and a shift in the risk-reward for investors following the recent sell-off,” Citi said.

“Indeed upside risks abound from current levels, the potential for (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) to look to act to defend prices, while supply risks in the Middle East remain elevated.

Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil set for third weekly decline as Middle East conflict concerns ebb

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories