‘Private sector is in the field’ There’s no plan to import wheat thru TCP: official

Rizwan Bhatti Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

KARACHI: The federal government has no plan to import wheat through Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) as the private sector is importing wheat to meet the domestic demand.

Sources told Business Recorder on Wednesday that Captain Muhammad Mahmood (Retd), Federal Secretary for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) has disclosed this in a meeting held on Tuesday at Department of Plant Protection (DPP) Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Director General (DG) DPP Dr. Allah Ditta Abid and a number of other representatives of the different sectors. During the meeting various issues related to import of food and other commodities were discussed in detail.

Replying to a query raised by the Muzzammil Chappal Chairman Cereal Association of Pakistan (CAP), Secretary NFS&R also said that Regulatory Duty (RD) will not be imposed on the import of wheat by the private sector.

During the meeting, Secretary NFS&R said that so far the government has no plan to give subsidy or import wheat through the state-run grain trader, ie, TCP as the private sector is already importing sufficient wheat without any subsidy. He asked the private sector to continue the import of wheat without any risk to meet the domestic consumption.

Muzzammil Chappal Chairman CAP confirmed that TCP is giving the task of wheat import. During the meeting Chappal informed the meeting that the private sector has estimated import of about 3 million tons of wheat for domestic consumption as the country is facing some shortage of the commodity.

He said so far some 0.7 million tons of imported wheat imported by the private sector has arrived in Pakistan, while import of almost the same quantity is in pipeline and expected to reach Pakistan by the end of December. He appreciated the support of the federal government particularly Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood Secretary NFS&R and said that the government must intimate the private sector at least one or two months before taking any decision on the import of wheat, so importers can manage their deals and not suffer any loss.

He also appreciated the support and efforts of the DG DPP Dr Allah Ditta Abid for the smooth wheat import operation.

