LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Sikh Yatra booking portal,’ the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that through this portal, Sikh visitors will be able to get hotels booked online apart from choosing cars for travelling.

The visitors will have the facility to hire the services of law-enforcement agencies for their security during their visit to holy places, which will give them the status of Very Important Persons (VIPs).

