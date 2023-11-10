BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Allama Iqbal’s 146th birth anniversary marked

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

LAHORE: Rich tributes were paid to the Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as his 146th birth anniversary was marked with national fervor on Thursday.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, the philosopher poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the Sub-continent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting an idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

A simple but investiture change of guards’ ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Iqbal. A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guards at the mausoleum.

Station Commander Pakistan Navy Lahore Commodore Sajid Hussain was chief guest on this occasion. He laid floral wreath at mausoleum and offered prayers.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha. Special prayer was offered for the development and stability of the country and the Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir. A smartly-turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented a guard of honour to the Punjab Governor.

On this occasion, the governor also penned down his comments in the visitor’s book. He said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet, thinker, and philosopher. Allama Iqbal’s thought and philosophy needs to be practically adopted.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with provincial ministers visited Allama Iqbal mazar and also attended Mehfil-e-Sama there.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

He credited Allama Iqbal with awakening the Muslims of the sub-continent to their fundamental rights and fostering a sense of unity among them. He commended Iqbal’s philosophy of “Khudi” as a guiding principle for achieving success in both this world and the hereafter.

Iqbal Day stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of a man whose words transcended time and continue to resonate with the soul of the nation.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Allama Iqbal’s poetry is a beacon of hope, inspiring us to believe in our own capabilities. With dedicated efforts, we can overcome the challenges that Pakistan faces today.”

