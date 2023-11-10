Innovative wins gold for ‘iEngage’ at ICT Awards

KARACHI: Innovative Pvt Limited (IPL) has been recognised as a trailblazer in the fintech industry by securing the Gold Award for their groundbreaking innovation, iEngage, at the prestigious Pakistan IT Industry Association, P@SHA ICT Awards 2023 held recently.

iEngage, the brainchild of IPL, represents a drastic shift in the landscape of ATMs and Self-Service Channels, reimagining them as true replacements for conventional brick-and-mortar branches. This innovative solution comes with features, including an Enhanced User Interface (UI/UX), Contextual Marketing, and the ability to enable new transactions on ATMs. iEngage empowers banks to usher in a new era of innovation and customer-centric service through its flexibility and power.

Sharing his joy, Naveed Ali Baig, CEO, Innovative (Pvt) Ltd, said; “This award accolade reaffirms our commitment to revolutionize the banking industry in Pakistan and beyond.

IPL is a pioneering force that specialize in Self Service Banking Solutions and Currency Technology Solutions since 1987 and has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver excellence in the financial technology sector.”

