BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track down; better-than-expected demand at 30-yr bond auction

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 12:17pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields inched down further on Thursday, mirroring US Treasury yields, on the same day that an auction for 30-year Japanese securities surprised with a decent show of demand.

The 30-year JGB yield saw the largest decline, ticking down 4 basis points (bps) to its lowest since Oct. 16 at 1.725% in the wake of the auction. The 10-year JGB yield fell to a three-week low of 0.83%.

The results of the sale were “stronger than expected,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, adding that it’s possible the results were partly due to overseas investors looking to close their short positions before heading into the end of the year.

“Clearly, many market participants underestimated short-covering needs.”

Benchmark JGB 10-year yield ticks up, mirroring US peers

The tail - the difference between the lowest and average bid, and a measure of demand - was 0.20 yen, compared with 0.50 yen at last month’s auction, which saw the weakest demand in more than four years.

The smaller the tail, the higher the demand, and vice versa. Elsewhere on the super-long end, the 20-year JGB yield slipped 3 bps to 1.55%.

The five-year yield edged down to 0.405%.

Japanese government yields have fallen nearly every day this week, tracking a dip in their US peers as market participants ramp up bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield was last hovering around 4.49%.

Meanwhile, a summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan’s Oct. 30 - 31 monetary policy meeting released on Thursday showed some policymakers last month called for the need to start phasing out massive stimulus.

The summary highlighted a recent “shift in (the BOJ’s) communications,” with a heavier focus on positive economic news than seen in the past and higher expectations for next year’s spring wage negotiations, said Stefan Angrick, associate director and senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in Japan.

“That arguably lays the groundwork for steps toward tightening.”

The BOJ kept its ultra-low interest rate targets unchanged at their monetary policy meeting last week but tweaked the yield curve control (YCC) to loosen its grip on long-term interest rates.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields track down; better-than-expected demand at 30-yr bond auction

New gas sale prices notified by Ogra

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Read more stories