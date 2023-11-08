BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
China stocks steady amid global rate concerns, domestic recovery hopes

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 12:29pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks were little changed on Wednesday, tracking mixed regional peers on concerns of global rates tightening, while Chinese authorities were bullish about the world’s second largest economy.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both added 0.1% by the midday recess. ** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slipped 0.1%.

** In the broad Asia markets, equities were mixed, as investors grappled with the possibility of another US interest rate hike while waiting on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a steer on the policy outlook. Powell speaks on Wednesday and Thursday.

** China is expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5% smoothly, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said at the Financial Street Forum on Wednesday, state media reported.

** Pan said he would push financial institutions to keep stable financing channels open through property credit and bonds to help address real estate weakness.

** Shares in property developers gained 1.6%, while media firms jumped 3.7%, and computer stocks rose 1.8%.

China stocks close down as global rate concerns weigh

** Meanwhile, shares in securities brokers and mining lost 1% each.

** China’s economic policy shift and the investment opportunities it is creating are drivers for long-term bets in the country by global asset managers, top executives said at a financial summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

