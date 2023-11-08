BAFL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.87%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
DGKC 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.79%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.39%)
HUBC 107.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.36%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.26%)
MLCF 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.55%)
OGDC 101.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
PPL 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PRL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.4%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 52.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 73.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,541 Increased By 71.9 (1.32%)
BR30 19,213 Increased By 230.4 (1.21%)
KSE100 54,418 Increased By 682.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 18,241 Increased By 250.7 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices stutter after hitting 3-months-lows, demand concerns mount

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 09:56am

Oil prices stuttered on Wednesday after sliding to their lowest in over three months in the previous session, weighed down by concerns over waning demand in the world’s top oil consumers, the United States and China.

Brent crude futures ticked up slightly by 4 cents to $81.65 a barrel by 0333 GMT, while US crude futures dipped 14 cents to $77.24 a barrel. Both declined to the lowest since July 24 on Tuesday.

“The market is clearly less concerned about the potential for Middle Eastern supply disruptions and is instead focused on an easing in the balance,” said Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey, analysts from ING bank, in a note to clients.

They were referring to an easing in tight oil supply conditions. US crude oil stocks rose by almost 12 million barrels last week, market sources said late Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Oil prices fall on demand concerns

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will delay the release of weekly inventory data until the week of Nov. 13. Crude oil production in the United States this year will rise by slightly less than previously expected while demand will fall, the EIA said on Tuesday.

The EIA now expects total petroleum consumption in the country to fall by 300,000 bpd this year, reversing its earlier forecast of a 100,000 bpd increase.

The agency also forecast Venezuela’s crude oil production will increase by less than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to an average of 900,000 bpd by the end of 2024 under easing of US sanctions.

Further tempering supply tightness concerns, analysts from Goldman Sachs estimated seaborne net oil exports by six OPEC countries, which announced cumulative production cuts worth 2 million barrels-per-day(bpd) since April 2023, remain at only 0.6 million bpd below April levels.

Data in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, also raised doubts about the demand outlook.

Crude oil imports by the world’s second-biggest economy in October showed robust growth but its total exports of goods and services contracted at a quicker pace than expected, adding to fears of lower global energy demand.

Adding to pressure on oil prices was a modest recovery in the US dollar from recent lows, which makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On the brighter side, the oil producing group OPEC expects the global economy to grow and drive fuel demand, despite economic challenges, including high inflation and interest rates.

OPEC Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices stutter after hitting 3-months-lows, demand concerns mount

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Read more stories