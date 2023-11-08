Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed special allowance to the civil employees of the federal government whose gross salary is less than Rs32,000.

An office memorandum to this effect issued by the Finance Division (Regulations Wing) stated that those whose gross salary is less then Rs32,000 shall be allowed the difference as special allowance.

The president has been pleased to enhance with effect from 1st July 2023 and till further orders, minimum wage/ gross salary to all the civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract employment.

The amount of special allowance: (i) will be subject to income tax; (ii) will be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extraordinary leave; (iii) will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/ gratuity and recovery of house rent; (iv) will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/ deputation abroad; and (v) will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/ deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

