Health facilities: FIRs will be registered against acts of illegal de-sealing: Dr Khalid

KARACHI: Illegal de-easing of healthcare facilities is a heinous crime. This is an open challenge to the writ of the government of Sindh. This was stated by Dr Khalid Shaikh, Chairman Board of Commissioners (BoC) of the Sindh Healthcare Commission, during the 61st meeting of the Board held here.

Dr. Shaikh issued standing orders to the CEO of the SHCC to conduct meeting with IG Sindh and other stakeholders to devise robust collaborative strategy to deal with lawbreakers.

The meeting was attended by other members of the Board including Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar, Prof. Sameer Qureshi, Prof. Shoaib Gangat, Dr. Sajjad Siddiqui, and Dr. Ghulam Rasool Shah. Dr. Ahson Qavi Siddiqui CEO, SHCC presented the proposed changes in the SHCC Regulations 2017 where recommended some important modifications in the categories of HCEs, switching from numbers of beds to the services provided at the healthcare facilities.

The BoC appreciated the proposal and give its affirmation for further process of amendment in SHCC Act and Regulations. Dr. Ghafoor Shoro convener Anti-Quackery Committee (AQC) updated the House that Anti-Quackery Directorate received 137 de-sealing applications from the healthcare providers and owners of the property.

The AQ committee reviewed each de-sealing application that had fulfilled the prescribed formalities. The committee made decisions based on the individual circumstances, imposing penalties totalling Rs. 8.6 million against 134 HCEs and three cases were declined for re-hearing.

The Board emphasize to scale-up operational activities in Divisional Head Quarters by overcoming the challenges of staff shortage.

The BoC directed CEO SHCC to start recruitment process with help of credible testing agency and recruit the staff in shortest period.

