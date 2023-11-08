Sharjeel demands a level playing field in elections

KARACHI: People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the enemies are seeking to harm Pakistan. The attacks on Pakistan Army soldiers in Pasni and the Air Base in Mianwali were cowardly acts. After the incidents of terrorism, there has been toxic propaganda against the Pakistan Army on social media. We salute all the men of the armed forces.

He mentioned that PPP’s stance is that elections should be held either today or tomorrow, we are prepared. The opponents of the People’s Party have suffered a significant defeat across Sindh. PPP has never had a level playing field.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, during a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi, along with PPP leaders Saeed Ghani and Surender Vilasai, said that PPP has achieved great success not only in the elections in Sindh, Kashmir, and Balochistan but also in LG elections.

PPP have had a clean sweep across Sindh and expect to do the same in the upcoming general elections.

He stated that PTI’s narrative was against the country, the nation, and its institutions. People do not vote for this ideology. The People’s Party struggled against martial law but never attacked the institutions.

Sharjeel mentioned that every political party has discussed polarization in the country, but PPP has kept the people united. There is a party advocating for unity. While every party has engaged in divisive politics, Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khape.”

He pointed out that in Sindh, those who were critical of MQM’s alliance with the People’s Party are now forming alliances with MQM. New alliances being formed are not a significant concern.

