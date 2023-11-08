Trading activity improved on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Kumb, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at RS 15,500 per maund, 200 bales of Obaro were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 800 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo, 600 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,350 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Shuja Abad were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Faqir Wali were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund and 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

