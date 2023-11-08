BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
MQM-P extends invitation to Khaqan to join party

INP Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Rauf Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has extended an invitation to former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to join the ranks of MQM-P.

Khaqan had previously stepped down from his role as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Sindh and did not attend party’s recent meeting chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. He also skipped Nawaz’s homecoming rally. The invitation from MQM-P leader was extended during a meeting in Karachi.

Talking to media, Rauf Siddiqui said that he had extended an invitation to former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to join MQM-P with an open heart. Earlier, Dr Farooq Sattar in a meeting with PML-N’s estranged leader Miftah Ismail, invited him to join MQM-Pakistan.

Farooq Sattar called on Miftah Ismail at his residence in Karachi two days ago and invited the former finance minister to join the MQM-Pakistan. “When Pakistan is passing through in existing adverse circumstances it is necessary to form a team of good people,” Sattar said.

