ATC allows bail to Sanam Javed

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed bail to a PTI activist Sanam Javed in related to the May 9 riots cases and ordered her release from jail.

The court heard the bail plea of Sanam Javed and co-accused Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir. The court however rejected the bail plea of the co-accused. Sanam Javed had also secured bail in two other May 09 related cases.

On Friday last, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had sought reply from the Inspector General (IG) Punjab on a contempt petition of Sanam Javed. She had filed a contempt of court petition against Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others for not releasing her from jail despite securing bail in the cases.

The petitioner contended that the IG’s report mentioned that only two cases were registered against her but she was not released despite bail. It also stated that the police chief and other high-ups violated the court orders and sought contempt of court proceedings against them. The LHC had sought reply in the contempt petition from the IGP by November 10.

