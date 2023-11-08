WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 7, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Nov-23 3-Nov-23 2-Nov-23 1-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103937 0.103985 0.103989 0.104364 Euro 0.812862 0.81405 0.811426 0.804906 Japanese yen 0.005058 0.005057 0.005049 U.K. pound 0.940266 0.930125 0.928676 0.926325 U.S. dollar 0.756784 0.760652 0.761116 0.763885 Algerian dinar 0.005618 0.005617 0.005612 Australian dollar 0.492666 0.489327 0.488941 0.483692 Botswana pula 0.056305 0.056288 0.056094 0.055993 Brazilian real 0.154468 0.15554 0.152205 Brunei dollar 0.559876 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621 Canadian dollar 0.55591 0.552414 0.550548 Chilean peso 0.000859 0.000855 0.000846 Czech koruna 0.03322 0.033349 0.032955 0.032585 Danish krone 0.108982 0.109085 0.108718 0.107832 Indian rupee 0.009094 0.009135 0.009141 0.009172 Israeli New Shekel 0.195198 0.190735 0.192104 0.189597 Korean won 0.000571 0.000566 0.000561 0.000566 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45231 2.46396 2.47212 Malaysian ringgit 0.162174 0.160492 0.160151 0.160026 Mauritian rupee 0.01702 0.017087 Mexican peso 0.043169 0.043686 0.042603 New Zealand dollar 0.453427 0.447872 0.448335 0.443015 Norwegian krone 0.06875 0.068676 0.068335 0.068236 Omani rial 1.96823 1.9795 1.9867 Peruvian sol 0.200452 Philippine peso 0.013454 0.01339 Polish zloty 0.182305 0.181726 0.181378 Qatari riyal 0.207908 0.209098 0.209859 Russian ruble 0.008176 0.008169 0.008189 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201809 0.202964 0.203703 Singapore dollar 0.559876 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621 South African rand 0.041607 0.041251 0.041278 0.040781 Swedish krona 0.069661 0.068475 0.068327 0.068329 Swiss franc 0.843636 0.840685 0.841291 0.840173 Thai baht 0.021358 0.021246 0.021138 0.02107 Trinidadian dollar 0.112454 0.11293 0.11358 U.A.E. dirham 0.206068 0.207247 0.208001 Uruguayan peso 0.019102 0.019088 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

