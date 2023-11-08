WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 7, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 6-Nov-23 3-Nov-23 2-Nov-23 1-Nov-23
Chinese yuan 0.103937 0.103985 0.103989 0.104364
Euro 0.812862 0.81405 0.811426 0.804906
Japanese yen 0.005058 0.005057 0.005049
U.K. pound 0.940266 0.930125 0.928676 0.926325
U.S. dollar 0.756784 0.760652 0.761116 0.763885
Algerian dinar 0.005618 0.005617 0.005612
Australian dollar 0.492666 0.489327 0.488941 0.483692
Botswana pula 0.056305 0.056288 0.056094 0.055993
Brazilian real 0.154468 0.15554 0.152205
Brunei dollar 0.559876 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621
Canadian dollar 0.55591 0.552414 0.550548
Chilean peso 0.000859 0.000855 0.000846
Czech koruna 0.03322 0.033349 0.032955 0.032585
Danish krone 0.108982 0.109085 0.108718 0.107832
Indian rupee 0.009094 0.009135 0.009141 0.009172
Israeli New Shekel 0.195198 0.190735 0.192104 0.189597
Korean won 0.000571 0.000566 0.000561 0.000566
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45231 2.46396 2.47212
Malaysian ringgit 0.162174 0.160492 0.160151 0.160026
Mauritian rupee 0.01702 0.017087
Mexican peso 0.043169 0.043686 0.042603
New Zealand dollar 0.453427 0.447872 0.448335 0.443015
Norwegian krone 0.06875 0.068676 0.068335 0.068236
Omani rial 1.96823 1.9795 1.9867
Peruvian sol 0.200452
Philippine peso 0.013454 0.01339
Polish zloty 0.182305 0.181726 0.181378
Qatari riyal 0.207908 0.209098 0.209859
Russian ruble 0.008176 0.008169 0.008189
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201809 0.202964 0.203703
Singapore dollar 0.559876 0.558236 0.557676 0.557621
South African rand 0.041607 0.041251 0.041278 0.040781
Swedish krona 0.069661 0.068475 0.068327 0.068329
Swiss franc 0.843636 0.840685 0.841291 0.840173
Thai baht 0.021358 0.021246 0.021138 0.02107
Trinidadian dollar 0.112454 0.11293 0.11358
U.A.E. dirham 0.206068 0.207247 0.208001
Uruguayan peso 0.019102 0.019088
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
