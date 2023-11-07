BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EDB invites mobile phone makers for policy consultation

Bilal Hussain Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 08:25pm

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has called authorised mobile phone manufacturers on November 10 for preliminary discussions to prepare the new policy on mobile devices and allied equipment manufacturing, read an EDB letter on Tuesday.

The board has sought the meeting after the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy 2020-23 (MDMP 2020-23) expired this year. Introduced by the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, the policy managed to attract 31 mobile companies to Pakistan.

“The current and proposed tariff of local manufacturing of mobile devices and selection of items and preparation of tariff structure for allied equipment such as POS machines, tablets etc for promotion of eco-system will be analysed,” stated the letter sent to authorised mobile phone manufacturers.

Xiaomi inaugurates smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan

Discussions would also be held on the localisation plan under the proposed policy, it added.

According to the letter, analysis of list of importable components for inclusion or exclusion from quota allotted to manufacturers and the list of importable components with respect to minimum number of parts and components will also be finalised.

Source of funding, collection and disbursement mechanism for research and development allowance and export subsidy; feasibility of 3% or 8% as has been proposed, to be reviewed.

Other than that, ease of doing business, reduction of regulatory burden on industry, timelines for completion, and approval of policy documents will also be determined.

Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of CEO EDB, which works under the Ministry of Industries and Production. The CEO can also allow any other item for discussion.

EDB has initially invited only authorisation holders for mobile phone manufacturing, saying the board would hold meetings with other stakeholders at appropriate time after preparation of the preliminary report.

It has previously been reported by Business Recorder that the MDMP 2020-23 enabled local mobile manufacturing and assembling, which has generated around $300 million in investment and 50,000 employment during the last two years i.e. since January 2021.

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

The companies included renowned brands such as Xaomi, Samsung, Nokia, Oppo, TECNO, Infinix, Vgotel, and Q-mobile etc.

Local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 21.94 million phones handsets during the calendar year 2022 compared to 24.66 million in 2021 i.e. registered a decline, attributable to issues in imports on account of restricting the opening of the letters of credit (LC).

Meanwhile, the commercially imported phones handsets stood 1.53 million in 2022, significantly lower than 10.26 million in 2021, and 24.51 million in 2020.

mobile devices mobile manufacturers mobile production mobile manufacturing in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

EDB invites mobile phone makers for policy consultation

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Israel readies for Gaza City push as UN decries month of ‘carnage’

Oil prices at 2-1/2 month lows as China data offset supply cuts

Punjab govt declares four-day holiday as smog wave worsens

After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

Honda Atlas Cars extends plant shutdown

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

Read more stories