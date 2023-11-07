BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2023-11-07

Privatisation: tread the path with care

Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:54am

EDITORIAL: The Caretaker government has reportedly assigned Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) to re-evaluate the core and non-core assets of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) along with legal, fiscal and human resource liabilities.

PSM is said to have inflicted a loss of up to 18 billion dollars on the national exchequer since its closure dating back to 2015 (the country lost that amount in foreign exchange for import of steel products that were once produced by this mega public-sector industrial unit), though all administrations since have disbursed billions of rupees to meet its fixed costs as well as payment of salaries, defined as a variable cost that should not have been incurred when output was zero.

While PSM has been removed from the privatisation list, yet this is certainly not the first time that the exercise of valuation of its assets will be carried out though it may have been considered necessary as the value of assets, including land, has certainly changed over the past eight years.

Be that as it may, this directive by the Ministry of Industries and Production does not provide a comfort level that the PSM will no longer receive annual budgetary injections to meet fixed and variable costs in future.

Successive Pakistani governments have favoured privatisation as a policy for more than three decades - support with the explicit objectives of not only reducing the annual budgetary injections to keep poorly performing state-owned entities (SOEs) afloat, estimated at close to a trillion rupees in the current budget, but to use the proceeds to retire the ever rising domestic debt budgeted at 48 percent of total current expenditure and 44 percent of the total budget for 2023-24.

This policy was prioritised by the Caretaker set-up reflected by the issuance of a notification dated 15 September 2023 appointing Fawad Hasan Fawad as the caretaker federal minister for privatisation – an appointment that many argued indicated PML-N position on privatisation, as the Pakistan People’s Party traditionally has used SOEs as recruitment centres.

Two questions arise. First and foremost, irrespective of Fawad Hasan Fawad’s capacity to undertake the task assigned to him, with the election date set for 8 February 2024, would it not have been advisable to defer all such decisions till the formation of the elected government – decisions that, if past precedence is anything to go by, are challenged in a court of law.

And secondly and perhaps equally if not more importantly, the economy is undergoing a severe economic impasse and in spite of some uptick in productivity in recent weeks there is evidence that Pakistan does not provide an environment conducive to investment or privatisation.

It would therefore be preferable for the current dispensation to defer any decision pertaining to an SOE till after the elections and the impasse is over.

Support for privatisation should not provide a carte blanche to any administration to proceed with a sale without first undertaking an empirical study that takes account of not only the actual sale price of the entity, that must include the future returns, if any, that would be foregone by the government in case of sale today as well as whether the sale would lead to monopolistic conditions for a private party that may, to the detriment of the consumers, lead to a higher price to maximize windfall profits.

Thus the assumption that a private party will automatically reduce losses, increase productivity and public welfare are not always synonymous with privatisation.

It is important to note that the Caretaker setup is no doubt uniquely placed to take decisions that are not politically feasible for an elected government; however, one would recommend that they focus on the much-needed reforms say in the pension system, tax and power sectors and exercise extreme caution with respect to sale of state assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy PSM privatisation Pakistan Steel Mills SOEs PSM privatization Economic distress caretaker government Pakistan Institute of Management

Comments

1000 characters

Privatisation: tread the path with care

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Import of urea exempted from PPRA Rules

WHO, Pakistan sign MoU on health sector

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

Tax experts explain how FBR implements orders issued by courts

Land for housing society: MDA tells SC it has no objection to amounts deposited by BTLK with Sindh govt

Sindh CM urges PM to remove impediments to 5 major projects

Read more stories