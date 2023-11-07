BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Nov 07, 2023
World

Putin to stay in power past 2024?

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030, as the Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, six sources told Reuters.

After defusing an armed mutiny by the leader of the Wagner mercenary group in June, Putin has moved to shore up support among his core base in the security forces, the armed forces and with regional voters outside Moscow, while Wagner has been brought firmly to heel. Russian defence, weapons and overall budget spending has soared while Putin has made numerous public appearances, including the regions, over recent months.

“The decision has been made - he will run,” said one of the sources who has knowledge of the planning.

Another source, also acquainted with the Kremlin’s thinking, confirmed that a decision has been made and that Putin’s advisers were preparing for his participation. Three other sources said the decision to run in the March 2024 presidential election had been taken.

Vladimir Putin

