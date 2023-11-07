NADRA cancels over 18,000 illegal identity cards

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has cancelled over 18,000 illegal identity cards through a robust system, coordinating with the other stakeholders.

The step has been taken to address the issue of counterfeit identity cards and fake documents, which pose a threat to national security, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

New measures include biometric verification of parents and relatives during the processing, SMS alerts to family heads, and two-stage verification for data access. Disciplinary actions are also taken against facilitators of forgery.

NADRA has also strengthened its accountability and inquiry system, leading to penalties and dismissal of those involved in illegal practices.