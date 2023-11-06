BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Debating ties with neighbours, economic woes: 9th Islamabad Literature Festival ends

BR Life & Style Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 07:04pm
Former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi speaking at the 9th Islamabad Literature Festival.
Former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi speaking at the 9th Islamabad Literature Festival.

The 9th iteration of the Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) wrapped on Sunday, marking the end of an inspired and thought-provoking event.

The festival began on November 3, bringing together authors, readers, and literary enthusiasts for inspiring discussions.

It featured book launches, author signings, film screenings, panel discussions, and art exhibitions.

The closing ceremony comprised keynote speeches by Senator Sherry Rehman and veteran poet and critic, Anwar Maqsood.

14th edition of Karachi Literature Festival wraps as resilient literati attend in droves

Senator Rehman expressed her appreciation for the revival of the Gandhara Citizens Club and was impressed by the theme as its pertinent to the times we live in, according to a press release.

“The planet is under stress, and we need to look at possibilities,” Rehman was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We are not responsible for the melting glaciers, heatwaves, or monsoons but this does not translate to a total abjection of responsibility at our homes.

“No army of consultants will be able to formulate policies or develop projects for us and governments alone can also not do this. Climate successes are collaborations, and we all need to play our part in doing so.”

Maqsood expressed gratitude to the organisers, and highlighted the importance of literature for a civilised society and a brighter future.

Remembering poets such as Allama Iqbal, he said: “In times of unpredictability, poetry has long been a source of solace for individuals. With arts and literature, we can discover a glimmer of hope and unearth significance in the ordinary moments of everyday life.”

In his vote of thanks, Arshad Saeed Hussain, Managing Director at Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, said: “Immersed in the compelling narratives and profound discussions of this literary festival, we’ve unravelled the deep ties binding humanity, the planet, and the realms of potential.

“In these trying times let us offer hope, fostering a united awareness for a world that thrives on sustainability and empathy.”

Interim Minister of Information Murtaza Solangi was also in attendance.

Moneeza Hashmi – daughter of author Faiz Ahmed Faiz – took a trip down memory lane in the session, ‘Conversations with my Father: Forty Years on- a Daughter Responds’, which was moderated by Aisha Sarwari.

At KLF, experts offer Pakistan solutions to its economic woes

Author Victoria Schofield, in her discussion ‘Harmony across Borders: The Quest for Peace and Security among Neighbours’, spoke about the geopolitical importance of Pakistan and pointed out that for peace in the region, countries would need to change perspectives on the definition of the ‘enemy’.

Writer and journalist Zahid Hussain also added that given this region has one-third of the world’s population and is home to three nuclear powers, expecting volatility and conflict should not be unusual in the region.

In a session titled, ‘Curriculum, Textbook, High Stakes Assessments - A Way Forward’, moderated by Faisal Bari, Arshad Saeed Hussain spoke about the various issues within the realm of curriculum and textbooks, especially how textbooks are not allowed in schools just because the government authorities may not agree with the content.

“Instead of removing a chapter or a part, entire text is not permitted to be the part of the syllabus,” Hussain was quoted as saying, according to the press release. Mian Imran Masood stated that there is an urgent need to depoliticise education if the country wishes to achieve true progress.

A packed auditorium hosted a conversation between Maleeha Lodhi and Aizaz Ahad Chaudhry titled, ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Economic Challenges’. It ruminated on the history of Pakistan’s relationship with its neighbours in the context of economics especially the decision to halt trade with India.

A performance by Ustad Hamid Ali Khan closed the event.

