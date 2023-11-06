BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-06

Water pipeline bursts near Steel Town

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) main water line near Steel Town ruptured on Sunday, halting the water supply to the megacity.

KWSC officials said that due to the line’s burst, water supply in areas such as Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Akhtar Colony, Defense Housing Authority, and Kashmir Colony would be affected. Overall, the megacity would face a 60 million gallon water shortage.

The repair work on the line has been initiated on an urgent basis. The maintenance work on the line would be completed within the next 36 hours.

The KWSC has urged the residents to conserve water and use it judiciously to prevent any inconvenience. “It is essential for citizens to store water and use it cautiously to avoid any potential problems.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi KWSC Steel Town Water pipeline bursts

Comments

1000 characters

Water pipeline bursts near Steel Town

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories