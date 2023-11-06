Water pipeline bursts near Steel Town

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) main water line near Steel Town ruptured on Sunday, halting the water supply to the megacity.

KWSC officials said that due to the line’s burst, water supply in areas such as Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Akhtar Colony, Defense Housing Authority, and Kashmir Colony would be affected. Overall, the megacity would face a 60 million gallon water shortage.

The repair work on the line has been initiated on an urgent basis. The maintenance work on the line would be completed within the next 36 hours.

The KWSC has urged the residents to conserve water and use it judiciously to prevent any inconvenience. “It is essential for citizens to store water and use it cautiously to avoid any potential problems.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023