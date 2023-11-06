Police investigate Qureshi in jail regarding May 9 incident

ISLAMABAD: In Islamabad, an hour-long questioning session unfolded regarding the role of Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the riots of May 9.

Media reports have revealed that the Gujranwala Police paid a visit to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where they conducted an interrogation with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister.

During this interrogation, the Gujranwala Police diligently recorded the statement of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Sources within the jail have informed that this grilling lasted for an extensive nine hours.

Among those conducting the inquiry were Gujranwala Police DS Hameed Wark and Inspector Ziafat.

In a parallel development, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former foreign minister, took a significant legal step by filing a post-arrest bail application in connection with the cipher case.

This bail application underwent a hearing, which was overseen by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq. Qureshi’s legal representative, Ali Bukhari, appeared in the court to present the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Amir Farooq expressed his reservations, stating, “You did not organize the documents properly, which prompted objections. You should arrange the documents and resubmit them.”

In response, lawyer Ali Bukhari conveyed the urgency of their request and sought an immediate notice. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq concurred and issued notices to all relevant parties.