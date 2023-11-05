CEO CBD Punjab reviews ongoing projects

LAHORE: Imran Amin CEO of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) on Saturday visited ongoing projects of the authority including Ghora Chowk Flyover and infrastructure development works at Lahore Prime, CBD Punjab Quaid District. The visit aimed to ensure the timely and efficient completion of the projects.

COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammed Omer, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal, Director Construction CBD Punjab, Asif Babar, Director Architecture CBD Punjab, Sameer Aftab, officials of NLC and Nespak were present during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized the importance of adhering to the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, he further added that “completion of these projects will open new development avenues. We are modernizing Lahore’s infrastructure which will serve as a sound foundation for modern urbanization”.

Regarding the Ghora Chowk flyover, Imran Amin was briefed about the significant progress achieved, with the completion of retaining piles, pile caps, piers, abutment walls, and the ongoing steel fixing for span 1 and 5. Additionally, the water-bound and sub base of slip roads, geo grid of msc wall, and drainage work are currently in progress.

At Lahore Prime, CBD Punjab Quaid District, the technical team of CBD Punjab reported the completion of key milestones, including the asphalt of roads, drainage systems, and the establishment of electricity and water supply infrastructure. Furthermore, the landscaping and plantation phase has also been successfully accomplished, demonstrating substantial strides in the development of the area.

