CM directs implementation on one dish

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi by taking a stern notice on the violation of one dish and timing restrictions during marriage ceremonies has ordered to ensure strict implementation on the one dish and timing restrictions ban across the province including Lahore.

The CM has issued directions to the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce ban on the one dish and timing restrictions in the marriage ceremonies. He directed that implementation on the one dish and 10 pm timing restrictions should be enforced in letter and spirit.

He asserted that indiscriminate action should be taken on the violation of one dish and timing restrictions ban during marriage ceremonies at the farm houses as well. The CM further directed that no leniency should be meted out to those who fail to observe one dish and timing restrictions ban.

Moreover, the CM visited Ghora Chowk Defense Mor flyover project and reviewed progress being made on the project and inspected ongoing construction work.

The CM monitored the steel fixing process on the flyover. He shook hands with the labourers and commended them for working swiftly on the project.

The CM while expressing his satisfaction on the progress being made on the project stated that work on the Ghora Chowk Defense Mor flyover project is ongoing day and night adding that he is pleased to witness that work on the project is ongoing from morning till night. He directed to speed up work adding that no compromise should be made on the quality of construction work.

Further, the CM paid tribute to the brave sons of dear homeland on foiling the assault of terrorists at Mianwali Training Air Force Base.

The CM acknowledged that the security forces by taking timely action foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists and consigned them to hell. He stated that we salute the brave sepoys of security forces. He extolled that the brave sepoys of security forces by timely foiling the assault of terrorists are heroes of the nation and the whole nation takes pride in their bold sepoys.

