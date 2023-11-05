PM praises PAF for thwarting terrorist attack in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq has stated that the valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali.

The caretaker premier tweeted on Saturday that any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve, he added.

In another tweet, he said that our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by last night’s earthquake in Nepal that has resulted in loss of precious lives and property.

Pakistan stands with Nepal during this difficult time and is ready to extend whatever assistance is required, he added.

