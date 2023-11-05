BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-05

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (November 04, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 03-11-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,500        235        17,735        17,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,755        252        19,007        19,007          NIL
===========================================================================

