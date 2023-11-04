BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
Hezbollah tells US ‘we are ready to face your fleet’

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Friday his Iran-backed group was not afraid of US warships and “all options” were open for an expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict into Lebanon.

In his first speech since war broke out almost four weeks ago between Hamas and Israel, the head of the powerful Lebanese Shiite movement said the United States was responsible for the Gaza war and that Washington could prevent a regional conflagration by halting attacks on the Palestinian territory.

“America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution,” Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast, calling the conflict “decisive”.

“Whoever wants to prevent a regional war — and this is addressed to the Americans — must quickly stop the aggression on Gaza,” he said.

The United States “impedes a ceasefire and the end of the aggression”, he charged.

Since Hamas launched an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s southern border has seen escalating tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration.

“Your fleet in the Mediterranean do not scare us... we are ready to face the fleet you threaten us with,” Nasrallah said, also addressing the United States.

US President Joe Biden has sent two aircraft carrier groups to the eastern Mediterranean and warned Hezbollah and others to stay out of the conflict.

“You Americans know well that if there is war in the region, your fleet will be of no use, nor will air combat help. Your interests and your soldiers and your fleet will be the first to pay the price,” Nasrallah said.

In Washington, a National Security Council spokesperson said Hezbollah “should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict”.

If the war expanded to include Lebanon, the spokesperson said, “the likely devastation for Lebanon and its people would be unimaginable and is avoidable”.

The Gaza fighting was triggered by Hamas’s bloody raids on October 7, which Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 9,200 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children.

