ISLAMABAD: Anti-Corruption Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser from his Bani Gala residence.

An Anti-Corruption team shifted Qaiser to Bani Gala police station and will produce him before the court for obtaining his transit remand on Saturday (today). He was arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal of Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

