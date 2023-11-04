BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
Police officials suspended for not returning luggage of Afghan citizens

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Friday, suspended three police officials for not returning the luggage of Afghan citizens who were returning to Afghanistan.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the complaint of an Afghan national that a Shalimar police station official did not return their luggage.

Following the direction of IGP, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Malik Jameel Zafar suspended the station house officer (SHO), assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and admin officer of Shalimar police station.

The IGP also ordered to conduct a departmental inquiry against three officials. The government launched an operation against illegal immigrants on November 1. According to reports over 162,479 Afghan nationals illegally staying in Pakistan, so far have returned home.

