LDA demolishes about three dozens of properties

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday carried out an operation against illegal constructions and commercial properties in Johar Town, Pine Avenue, BOR and adjoining schemes, in which more than three dozen properties were demolished and sealed for violating the LDA rules.

As per details shared by the LDA, the operation was conducted by Director Town Planning IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. The LDA teams demolished illegal shops, markets, and a nursery near Pine Avenue during the operation.

Moreover, illegal structures in PCSIR Staff on College Road and Valencia Town were partially demolished while illegal shops and offices were demolished and signboards were removed in UET Society, Lahore Avenue One and Pine Avenue.

Moreover, the LDA team flattened the structure of a tea house in Johar Town for violating the LDA rules and demolished illegal structures in PCSIR Society, Kakezai Society and BOR Society for not following the residential and commercial building laws. It also sealed a commercial property in Pine Avenue.

The LDA said several notices were issued to the owners of the sealed and demolished properties before the operation.

