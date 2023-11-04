BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-04

APTMA Chairman North welcomes gas tariff rationalization

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Chairman APTMA North Zone Kamran Arshad has welcomed the federal government decision of gas tariff rationalization, saying that it would be helpful in boosting the textile industry exports by $600 million per month.

The APTMA North is grateful to the decision of the federal government and appreciates the sincere efforts of Federal government, Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz and Caretaker Energy Minister Mohammad Ali for reducing the tariff gap and enabling the textile industry to compete in the international marketplace. He was accompanied by Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi and former Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir.

He said it has been a longstanding demand of the textile industry to rationalize the gas tariff and reduce the disparity gap for the mills in Punjab comparing with those in other provinces. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has taken a step in the right direction by introducing two gas tariffs for the mills in Punjab and Sindh provinces where the expansion drive was hit hard due to the RLNG rate difference in two provinces respectively, he added.

“The earlier tariff gap of $4 would now reduce to $1.5 for the mills in two provinces after the government notifies the tariff.” Already, he said, the textile exports have started showing positive signs, as the exports have grown by 5% from the month of October 2023 due to the reforms including action against the currency smuggling and the Afghan Transit Trade. Other allied Associations of APTMA are also grateful to the government for substantially reducing the tariff gap in the country, he stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chairman Rahim Nasir said the gas tariff disparity was confusing our international customers and the availability of two, instead of the earlier three, tariffs would have positive impact in the long term. He suggested the government to take a similar decision in the case if electricity tariff by withdrawing cross subsidy on the industry to boost exports further.

Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi said the textile exports can enhance by another $300 million per month with the elimination of cross subsidy on the industry. He said the APTMA North Zone fully supports the Federal government for its initiative to rationalize the long-awaited gas tariff and hoped that the new tariff would be notified soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC APTMA Afghan Transit Trade gas tariff Kamran Arshad Dr Gohar Ejaz

Comments

1000 characters

APTMA Chairman North welcomes gas tariff rationalization

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories