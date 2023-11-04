Nominations in ‘bid to kill’ IK: Authorities still reluctant to register FIRs, claims PTI

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday regretted that despite lapse of one year, the people at the helm of affairs are still reluctant to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against those nominated by the ex-prime minister for being responsible for the bid to assassinate him in Wazirabad last year.

After an assassination attempt on the PTI chief in Wazirabad last year, Imran had held the then prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-interior minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence official responsible for the bid to assassinate him.

The core committee meeting which was held here to discuss the assassination attempt on the ex-prime minister and PTI chairman last year, regretted that the delay and lack of cooperation on the part of the administration officials with the police team probing the firing on Imran Khan shows all efforts are being made to save those involved in the gruesome attack.

The committee said that the attack on the former prime minister was not only a willful attempt to assassinate the most popular leader of the country but was also a conspiracy to push the country towards complete anarchy.

It said the investigation against the then prime minister and interior minister along with a senior officer of an intelligence agency who were nominated in the attack on Imran Khan’s rally was stopped with the full might of the state.

It said that the PTI chief who stopped people from violence in the wake of the assassination bid on his life, still looks toward the courts for justice as this was not only an assassination attempt on Imran Khan but an attack on Pakistan itself.

The committee said that the nation will not forget the black day when a life attempt was made on their leader, adding all those behind the assassination bid on the former prime minister should be taken to task.

The committee also took stock of the situation after ECP announced February 08 for the general election in the country, and termed the apex court’s decision to order the electoral body to announce the polling date without any delay a step forward towards restoration of democracy in the country.

