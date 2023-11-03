BAFL 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
UN launches $1.2bn aid appeal to help Gaza, West Bank residents

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2023 02:36pm

GENEVA: The UN on Friday launched an emergency aid appeal seeking $1.2 billion to help some 2.7 million people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people - that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied occupied West Bank - is estimated to be $1.2 billion,” the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

“The original appeal, launched 12 October, asked for $294 million to support nearly 1.3 million people. The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then,” it added.

