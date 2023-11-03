BAFL 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.47%)
BOP 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.92%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
FCCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
FFL 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HBL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
HUBC 102.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.77%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.31%)
OGDC 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 104.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.45%)
PPL 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.1%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.17%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,331 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.71%)
BR30 18,487 Decreased By -181.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 52,922 Increased By 265.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,734 Decreased By -180.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks open higher as Smith+Nephew shines; set for weekly gains

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 01:59pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 opened higher on Friday and was on track for weekly gains, buoyed by the gains in medical products maker Smith+Nephew shares on a rating upgrade, while Bank of England’s (BOE) decision to hold interest rates also lifted sentiment.

The exporter-focused FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 8:10 GMT, on track to mark its biggest weekly gains in seven weeks.

The BoE held rates at a 15-year peak of 5.25% on Thursday and said it did not expect to cut them any time soon.

The industrial metal miners added 1.2% as copper prices rose on a weaker dollar.

UK’s FTSE 100 muted at open, BP tumbles

The medical equipment and services index climbed 1.8% to lead sectoral gains, lifted by a 2.5% rise in Smith+Nephew after broker JP Morgan raised the stock to “Overweight” from “Neutral”.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5% and was set for its biggest weekly gains in a year with a 5.9% jump.

Currys jumped 5.8% after the British electricals retailer agreed to sell its Greek business Kotsovolos to Public Power Corporation for an enterprise value of 175 million pounds ($214 million).

The broader reatilers index advanced 0.3% on the news.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks open higher as Smith+Nephew shines; set for weekly gains

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Cotton arrival improves 13.3% in last two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand

Read more stories