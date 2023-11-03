BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
PPL 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
PRL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
TRG 71.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.38%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,352 Decreased By -17 (-0.32%)
BR30 18,608 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 53,111 Increased By 454.5 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,790 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.7%)
Indian shares set to rise amid global rally after Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 10:27am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday as risk appetite improved across global markets on optimism that the US Federal Reserve may not hike rates again in this cycle.

India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.70% at 19,357.50 as of 8:10 a.m. IST, over 200 points above the Nifty 50’s Thursday close of 19,133.25.

Asian markets advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining nearly 1%.

Wall Street equities rallied overnight, with key indexes gaining over 1.5%, while US 10-year Treasury yields fell to a three-week low.

Global stocks rose and US bond yields slid after the Fed held rates steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range on Wednesday, in a less hawkish-than-expected stance on monetary policy.

“A pause with dovish commentary from the Fed on Wednesday has triggered a rebound in global and domestic market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian shares join global rally on bets of end to Fed rate hikes

India’s blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained nearly 0.5% each this week, on track to snap a two-week losing streak.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Thursday, offloading 12.61 billion rupees ($151.54 million) of shares on a net basis. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 13.80 billion rupees.

