Information Ministry: Ex-secretaries urge ECP to decline request for transfers

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting held here, Thursday, former federal secretaries for Information and Broadcasting, expressed their anguish and dismay over reports appearing in the media regarding the sudden and massive reshuffle of Information Group Officers, contemplated by the caretaker government ex-secretary for Information and Broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar who chaired the meeting, expressed concern over reports that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for transfer of officers, at a time when a date for general elections had been announced.

Given their experience of having served as senior media managers under various governments including caretaker setups, the participants held, it was imperative to have a well-knit and coherent team.

Any large scale reshuffle of officers in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at this stage will only vitiate the atmosphere and create unnecessary misgivings.

The Secretaries were unanimous in their view that instead of bringing in administrative changes, the caretaker government should solely focus on assisting the ECP in creating a conducive environment for the smooth conduct of elections.

The Federal Secretaries urged the ECP to decline the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as it would impinge on its image of an independent Constitutional Body mandated to hold fair elections in the country.

