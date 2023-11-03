BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-03

Information Ministry: Ex-secretaries urge ECP to decline request for transfers

Press Release Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting held here, Thursday, former federal secretaries for Information and Broadcasting, expressed their anguish and dismay over reports appearing in the media regarding the sudden and massive reshuffle of Information Group Officers, contemplated by the caretaker government ex-secretary for Information and Broadcasting Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar who chaired the meeting, expressed concern over reports that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for transfer of officers, at a time when a date for general elections had been announced.

Given their experience of having served as senior media managers under various governments including caretaker setups, the participants held, it was imperative to have a well-knit and coherent team.

Any large scale reshuffle of officers in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at this stage will only vitiate the atmosphere and create unnecessary misgivings.

The Secretaries were unanimous in their view that instead of bringing in administrative changes, the caretaker government should solely focus on assisting the ECP in creating a conducive environment for the smooth conduct of elections.

The Federal Secretaries urged the ECP to decline the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as it would impinge on its image of an independent Constitutional Body mandated to hold fair elections in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

general elections ECP caretaker government Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar

Comments

1000 characters

Information Ministry: Ex-secretaries urge ECP to decline request for transfers

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories