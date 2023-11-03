KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.603 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,385.

Major business was contributed byGold amounting to PKR 9.412billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.850 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.712 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.286 billion), DJ (PKR 1.776billion), Silver (PKR 1.183billion), Platinum (PKR 524.081million), SP 500 (PKR 346.524 million), Natural Gas (PKR 235.005 million), Palladium (PKR 94.925 million), Japan Equity (PKR 89.192 million), Copper (PKR 66.886 million) and Brent (PKR 24.478 million).

In Agricultural commodities,77 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR107.668 were traded.

