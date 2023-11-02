BAFL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.73%)
BOP 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.77%)
FABL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.15%)
HUBC 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.34%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
OGDC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.17%)
PAEL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.46%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PRL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 51.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 71.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 5,315 Increased By 27.6 (0.52%)
BR30 18,424 Increased By 162 (0.89%)
KSE100 52,379 Increased By 35.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,825 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.44%)
Oil rises over 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Reuters Published November 2, 2023 Updated November 2, 2023 10:23am

Oil gained more than 1% on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.52 a barrel by 0324 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 91 cents, also 1.1%, to $81.35 a barrel.

Both benchmarks settled at their multi-weeks lows in the previous session.

Oil’s rally comes along with gains across financial assets after the Fed maintained its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether an economy that continues to outperform expectations may need still more restraint.

“It is likely that the Fed will once again pause in December, keeping the door open for further hikes if necessary…This could potentially stabilize the risk-off movements experienced over the past few months,” Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs, said in a note.

Investors are also watching for development in the Middle East which has kept investors on edge about whether it could disrupt oil supplies around the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel, demanding an end to its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, state media reported.

Oil falls more than 3pc as concerns about Mideast supply ease

Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), produced around 2.5 million barrels per day of crude in 2022, according to US energy data. Market participants awaited a Bank of England meeting, expected Thursday.

In Europe, October inflation in the Euro zone was at its lowest in two years, a Eurostat flash reading showed, stoking the view the European Central Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates soon.

J.P.Morgan analysts estimated global oil demand averaged 102.1 million barrels-per-day (bpd) in October, about 100,000 bpd below their previous projection for the month.

Data from US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the country’s crude stocks increased as refiners undergoing seasonal maintenance restarted units more slowly than expected.

But despite lower refining runs, US gasoline stocks rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said.

Brent crude Oil

