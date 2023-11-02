BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Urea for Rabi season: Gas supply to Fatima, Agritech plants will continue: ECC

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has decided that uninterrupted gas supply will continue for Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech plants to ensure sufficient supply of urea fertilizer for Rabi season 2023-24.

The meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday was submitted a summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy regarding measures to meet requirement of urea fertilizers for Rabbi Season 2023-24. The ECC after detailed discussion the ECC decided that uninterrupted gas supply will continue for Fatima Fertiliser and Agritech Plants to ensure sufficient supply of urea fertiliser.

The ECC also considered the summary submitted by Ministry of Commerce regarding “updation of HS Codes in the Import and Export Policy Orders 2022” and gave consent for the proposed amendments in PCT codes in the IPO 2022 and EPO 2022.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Commerce, Industries, & Production, Mr. Gohar Ijaz, Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Fawad Hassan Fawad, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr. Sami Saeed, Minister for Power & Petroleum, Muhammad Ali, Advisor to PM on Finance, Dr. Waqar Masood, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.

