BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-02

Yen rises after Japan ramps up intervention warning

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

NEW YORK: The struggling yen rose from a one-year low against the US dollar and a 15-year trough versus the euro on Wednesday on threats of intervention from Japanese authorities, and as investors shifted focus to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The dollar was on the defensive overall against some major currencies after US data showed an economy that is slowing down in the wake of aggressive tightening by the Fed since March 2022.

The greenback was last down 0.35% at 151.2 yen, after more pointed-than-normal remarks from Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda.

It hit a one-year high on Tuesday as the yen slid after the Bank of Japan redefined its 1% limit on 10-year government bond yields as a reference rate rather than a hard cap.

The tweak disappointed many investors who had been expecting a stronger move away from ultra-loose monetary policy.

“Kanda’s comments put a little bit of a lid on dollar/yen overnight,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist, at UBS in New York. “That’s not a particularly sharp reversal. It cooled some of the upside momentum.”

It was not enough to close the wide gap in bond yields between Japan and other countries, that has been responsible for the yen’s almost 14% drop against the dollar this year.

The yen traded weaker than 160 per euro for the first time since 2008 on Tuesday, but recovered slightly to 159.36 per euro on Wednesday, up about 6%.

“The market definitely will try to probe for where the red line is for the Ministry of Finance,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“It’s clear that it’s not at 150 (per dollar) but you don’t want to be out there in front when the Japanese authorities intervene.”

Wednesday’s data showed slowing momentum for the world’s largest economy.

US manufacturing contracted sharply in October after showing signs of improvement in prior months as new orders and employment slumped.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.7 last month from 49.0 in September, which was the highest reading since November 2022. It was the 12th consecutive month that the PMI remained below 50, which indicates contraction in manufacturing.

Data also showed US private payrolls increased less than expected in October and wage growth moderated. Private payrolls rose by 113,000 jobs last month after gaining 89,000 in September, the ADP National Employment report showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising 150,000.

The dollar has been tracking the movements in US Treasury yields, which have surged due to a combination of concerns about the longer-term budget deficits as well as a resilient economy despite several rounds of rate increases by the Fed.

Investors will scrutinise Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for hints about how long rates will stay at the current 5.25% to 5.5% level and whether there’s a chance of them rising again.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0555 in the wake of Tuesday’s fall in growth and inflation.

Yen US Treasury yields US Federal Reserve UBS ISM Asia FX

Comments

1000 characters

Yen rises after Japan ramps up intervention warning

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories