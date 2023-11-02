KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.228 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,824.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.339 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.299 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.538 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.662 billion), DJ (PKR 881.058 million), Silver (PKR 544.469 million), Platinum (PKR 408.579million), Natural Gas (PKR 183.628 million), Japan Equity (PKR 122.602 million), SP 500 (PKR 111.905 million), Palladium (PKR 63.691 million), Copper (PKR 44.052 million) and Brent (PKR 29.886 million).

In Agricultural commodities,63 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR72.778 were traded.

