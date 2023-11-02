Cotton spot rate gains Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200 per maund. The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,950 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman were sold at RS 16,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Dunga Bonga, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

