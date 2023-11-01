BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Nov 01, 2023
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper flat despite weak China industrial data; investors wary

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 04:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices were steady on Wednesday despite weak manufacturing data from China as cautious investors pared back positions amid an uncertain outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was unchanged at $8,110.50 per ton at 1045 GMT, after recording a third consecutive monthly loss in October.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, two surveys showed on Tuesday and Wednesday, renewing concerns over the state of the country’s sprawling manufacturing sector.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended day-time trade 0.2% lower at 67,280 yuan ($9,192.51) per metric ton.

“There’s probably a lot of head-scratching going on,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“There’s not any appetite right now to really challenge the downside, which is surprising considering the weak PMIs from China.”

China optimism helps copper scale four-week high

A recent decline in LME and Shanghai copper stocks was helping to offset concern about the Chinese data, Hansen added.

Investors appeared to be shunning the market, with open interest for LME copper falling to the lowest since September.

“That could indicate that we’re seeing both long and short positions being scaled back because the market is somewhat perplexed about the short-term direction,” Hansen said.

October saw less demand for refined copper in China compared with September, moving the market to a slight surplus, CITIC Futures said in a report.

And the situation is likely to persist as consumption in November is expected to slide further, it added.

Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar index, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,246 a ton, zinc shed 0.6% to $2,414, nickel fell 0.3% to $18,085, tin eased 1.5% to $23,715, while lead added 0.2% to $2,089.50.

