BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China optimism helps copper scale four-week high

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices climbed to four-week highs on Monday due to signs of steadying growth in top consumer China, declining inventories and a softer dollar ahead of important data from China’s manufacturing sector.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $8,184 a metric ton at 1035 GMT, having earlier hit $8,190, the highest since Oct. 2.

“China sentiment is improving, but volumes are light so copper’s movements are exaggerated,” one metal trader said. “It helps that the dollar appears to have peaked.”

Latest data from China showed profits at industrial firms rose for a second month in September due to expanding activity.

Surveys of purchasing managers in China’s manufacturing segment due later this week are expected to show expansion again in October, suggesting recent government support measures have helped boost sentiment.

Copper climbs on China optimism, technical signals

China last week approved a one trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue and passed a bill allowing local governments to front load part of their 2024 bond quotas to support investment and economic growth.

The Yangshan copper premium hit $91.50 a ton late last week, more than tripling since the start of August and the highest since November 2022, suggesting a rising need to import copper into China.

Falling stocks of copper in LME approved warehouses, those monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange and in CME registered warehouses have also helped lift confidence.

On the technical front copper faces strong resistance in the $8,200-$8,210 area where the 50-day and 200-week moving averages currently sit.

A major focus this week is a decision by the Federal Reserve on U.S. interest rates. This could influence the direction of the U.S. currency, which when it falls makes dollar-priced industrial metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Aluminium rose 1.5% to $2,253 a ton, zinc gained 0.5% to $2,484, lead was up 0.3% to $2,129, tin advanced 0.4% to $25,015 and nickel climbed 1.3% to $18,605.

Copper copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

China optimism helps copper scale four-week high

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Inter-bank: rupee sustains sixth successive loss against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Air Link, Xiaomi partner for production of Xiaomi Smart TVs

Army officers, judges ‘fully liable’ under NAB laws: SC judge

Section 7E: Sindh High Court grants stay for TY2023 subject to 50% payment

Lotte Chemical extends plant shutdown as lower demand persists

Lucky Cement to invest Rs4bn in Lucky Core Ventures and National Resources Limited

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Habib Metropolitan Bank

Read more stories