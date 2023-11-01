BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Nov 01, 2023
World

Russian attack hits oil refinery as drones, missile shot down, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 01:13pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Russia launched a score of drones and a missile in an overnight attack that targeted military and critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday, while regional officials said the Kremenchuk oil refinery was hit.

On the Telegram messaging app, the air force said 18 of the 20 Russian-launched kamikaze Shahed drones were destroyed before reaching their targets, as was the missile.

But a repeated target of earlier Russian attacks, the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central region of Poltava, was struck, setting it ablaze, according to Filip Pronin, head of the region’s military administration. “(The fire) has been extinguished.

Don’t expect instant success, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy warns as he rallies his troops

The situation is under control,“ he said on Telegram, adding that there were no reports yet of casualties as officials sought to gather more details of the destruction. It was not immediately clear how the refinery was hit.

The refinery, which Pronin said was not operating, has been attacked repeatedly since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine’s Air Force Russian attack hits oil refinery

