BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.3%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.13%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
OGDC 102.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
PPL 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
PRL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SSGC 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 67.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-3.62%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,340 Increased By 52.6 (0.99%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 234.6 (1.28%)
KSE100 52,363 Increased By 442.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By 136.9 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tepid on rising stockpiles, stronger crude

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 11:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures traded flat on Wednesday, as concerns over rising stockpiles were offset by stronger crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange last traded at 3,679 ringgit ($770.79) a metric ton at the midday break.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October rose between 6.6% and 8.9% from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Tuesday.

The rise in exports is being offset by expectations of higher output, according to analysts.

Currently, it is the peak season for palm oil production, but inventory levels are expected to come down next month, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand and Co.

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.03%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.7%.

A poll of seven analysts showed that US soybean crush likely increased in September to 5.249 million short tons, the largest September crush on record.

Palm oil eases, logs second monthly loss on rising stockpile forecast

This increase is expected to boost supplies of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for market share.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4%.

Crude oil prices edged up ahead of key global central bank meetings this week including the US Federal Reserve.

The market also closely watched the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.2% against the dollar.

A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil tepid on rising stockpiles, stronger crude

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories