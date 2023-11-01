BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-01

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

Reuters Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start rounding up and expelling undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of people from neighbouring Afghanistan, on Thursday, the caretaker government’s interior minister said.

Islamabad announced the plan earlier this month, saying Afghan nationals had been behind attacks, smuggling and other crimes in its territory. Kabul dismissed the accusations and rights groups protested, asking Pakistan to reconsider.

“Only two days are left for a voluntary return,” Sarfraz Bugti said in a video statement released on Tuesday. The operation would be “lengthy and gradual”, he added without going into further detail on the time frame.

“We are not deporting any refugees. Only those who are completely illegal will leave Pakistan.”

Decision to expel illegal immigrants in keeping with Pakistan’s domestic laws: FO

Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of them undocumented, according to the interior ministry.

Islamabad has said Afghans were involved in 14 suicide attacks this year and has accused militant groups operating in its territory of training fighters over the border. Bugti said those leaving voluntarily will be assisted by the government at temporary centres. “We will try to provide them food and health facilities for two to three days,” he added.

Pakistan Afghan Refugee Afghan nationals caretaker government Sarfraz Bugti immigrants undocumented foreigners Illegal foreign nationals

Comments

1000 characters

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories