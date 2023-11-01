BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
PPP says concerned at increase in gas tariffs

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed serious concern over the increase in the price of natural gas and said it was better if those decisions were left to the coming elected government.

“We strongly condemned the increase in the price of gas. Fixed charges have been increased from Rs10 to Rs400 for consumers using gas from 0.25 to 0.9 cubic meters per month. Apart from this, gas prices for domestic consumers have also been increased by 172 percent,” PPP Sherry Rehman said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said that in the current inflation, the caretaker government should not put more burden on the people.

She said the caretaker minister had already announced 16 hours of gas loadshedding in winter for domestic consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

