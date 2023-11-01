BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
President for promoting tele-medicine, tele-health services

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promoting tele-medicine and tele-healthcare platforms to improve the outreach of healthcare services to low-income areas of the country.

He said that digital platforms could enhance the reach of health services to far-flung areas, besides providing timely advice to people and helping promote preventive healthcare solutions in Pakistan.

The President made these remarks while addressing a ceremony titled “Spirit of Female Entrepreneurship and Medical Leadership of Female Doctors” organized by Sehat Kahani, here. Sehat Kahani’s CEO, Sara Saeed Khurram, COO & Co-founder of Sehat Kahani, Dr Iffat Zafar, and other medical professionals working in the field of tele-healthcare services attended the event.

Addressing the event, the President said that nations failed due to lack of education and health facilities, adding that Pakistan needed to focus more on disease-prevention rather than curing the diseases. He also regretted that 28 million children were out of the school in the country.

The President highlighted that women in our country faced different hurdles in society towards their participation in mainstream economic activities.

He stressed the role of institutions in creating greater opportunities to empower and educate women. President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated Sehat Kahani’s active role in transforming the society with better opportunities for female doctors. He also acknowledged Sehat Kahani’s role for providing a pathway for women to serve their country, besides lauding their focus on tele-medicine and tele-health care services.

The President said that communication was the key to bringing betterment to society. He also emphasized initiating conversations at home as a step towards the solutions of issues such as mental health and well-being and other health related issues.

He said that the government launched a helpline through an application titled ‘Hamraaz’ to meet the challenge of mental health and the people, who were facing mental illness or any depression condition could use it. He said that Hamraaz was launched during the tenure of the previous government.

The President also presented shields to the doctors in the field of medicine, from various specializations, serving all across Pakistan for their exceptional work and dedication to the field of medicine.

