Jilani, USAID official call for ceasefire in Gaza

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani held a telephone conversation with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. It added that the USAID Administrator briefed the Foreign Minister on USAID’s work in Pakistan, with particular reference to climate related issues. They also discussed the situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and safe passage for humanitarian assistance to those in need.

“The USAID Administrator thanked the Foreign Minister for the support extended by the Government of Pakistan to U.S. bound Afghans,” it added.

