Jilani, USAID official call for ceasefire in Gaza

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: In a telephonic conversation USAID Administrator Samantha Power on Tuesday, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and safe passage for humanitarian assistance.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani held a telephone conversation with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. It added that the USAID Administrator briefed the Foreign Minister on USAID’s work in Pakistan, with particular reference to climate related issues. They also discussed the situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and safe passage for humanitarian assistance to those in need.

“The USAID Administrator thanked the Foreign Minister for the support extended by the Government of Pakistan to U.S. bound Afghans,” it added.

